Man killed in officer-involved shooting was live on Facebook

Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Crocket County, TN on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Photo: WMCActionNews5)

CROCKETT COUNTY, TN - The man shot by police officers in Crockett County on Thursday was recording live on Facebook before the shooting happened. The camera on his phone continued to roll during and after the shooting that killed him.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Highway 412 and Highway 88 in Alamo, TN shortly after 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said Rodney James Hess stopped his SUV on a street, blocking oncoming traffic. The shots were fired when Hess tried to hit deputies with the vehicle.

"There were multiple officers at risk of injury when this incident escalated," DeVine said. "The subject was refusing officer commands and making erratic statements."

In the live video that remained posted to Hess' Facebook page as of Friday morning, he spoke to one of the officers through the window.

"I would like the high in command," Hess said. "I would like the high in command to show up."

In the video, you could see that his vehicle began moving before hearing the shots. WMC Action News 5 made the decision not to show the rest of the video in which you can hear Hess scream and struggle before dropping his phone.

Hess was airlifted to Regional Medical Center where he later died. No officers were injured.

The man is from New Orleans, according to his identification. Hess' Facebook page said he attended Kirby High School in Memphis and University of Memphis.

