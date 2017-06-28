Man lucky to be alive after heart stops for nearly 30 minutes

Man survives dying for 25 minutes (Photo: WBIR)

KINGSPORT, TENN. - One man in Kingsport is lucky to be alive, according to doctors at Holston Valley Medical Center. His heart stopped for almost 30 minutes before paramedics were able to arrive at his home.

When 52-year-old Flavian Weaver arrived at the hospital, doctors weren't sure he'd survive his massive heart attack.

Last week, he suddenly fell ill while working in his garden. As soon as he called 911, Weaver went into cardiac arrest. Luckily, his wife is a certified nursing assistant.

"My wife, she started compressions, CPR, she's a CNA, she's certified in CPR and stuff and it was a big help," Weaver said.

By the time EMS arrived, Weaver had been down for 25 minutes with no heartbeat. After shocking his heart five times, paramedics were able to revive him. When he got to the hospital, Weaver was placed on a ventilator, as doctors found a 100 percent fully blocked main blood vessel to his heart. A stent procedure was conducted in order to unblock the vessel. He was then sent to the ICU.

"At that moment, we also had doubt that he may not wake up, and even the next day he did not show any signs of brain activity," said cardiologist Dr. Pabitra Saha.

Miraculously, Weaver's breathing began improving and he was taken off the ventilator. He slowly began to wake up and show signs of recovery. Saha said Weaver's story is almost unheard of in the world of medicine.

"You know if you look into the whole context that the moment he suffered his cardiac arrest and he collapsed and the time it took and the extent of his event, 100% block on a main vessel and he stopped breathing and if you put the whole context in one box, then you know that this is high risk something you're dealing with and the outcome is very uncertain," he said.

Weaver said he has a history of heart failure in his family. His father passed away at age 35, his brother at 47 and his other brother at just 22-years-old.

"I had two brothers that didn't make it, they were brain dead, and I am a walking miracle ... right now I'm going to be taking it easy, you know, slow," he said.

Weaver is expected to make a near full recovery and said he's feeling a lot better already. He has since been released from the hospital as he continues his recovery.

WCYB