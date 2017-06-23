Man pulls girlfriend from burning truck

Hoss Thrasher shared this video of a truck on fire. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - A woman's injuries could have been much worse if her boyfriend hadn't pulled her from the wreckage of her burning truck.

According to Knoxville Police, Amanda Boyd, 25, of Jacksboro, was leaving her boyfriend's apartment Friday morning when she lost control of her truck and crashed into a tree in the parking lot of Windsor Court apartments off Cedar Lane. The truck burst into flames.

Her boyfriend saw the crash and ran to help, pulling her from the truck before emergency crews arrived.

She was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment. The man suffered some minor burns from the fire.

Knoxville Police say charges are pending.

