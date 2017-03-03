Man reported missing 2 weeks ago found alive in the woods

According to the Kentucky State Police, on Feb. 15 Douglas Middleton walked into the woods behind his Knox County home. His guardian said Middleton has a known disability and had never left his home alone.

KNOX COUNTY, KY. - A Kentucky man who disappeared two weeks ago after walking away from his home was found alive in the woods on Friday afternoon.

According to the Kentucky State Police, on Feb. 15 Douglas Middleton walked into the woods behind his Knox County home. His guardian said Middleton has a known disability and had never left his home alone.

On Friday, a homeowner that lives in Noeville Hollow found Middleton, 23, around 2 p.m. while searching the woods nearby. That area is located in Barbourville, on the other side of the mountain where Middleton disappeared.

Middleton was alert and responsive but had to be packed out of the woods by a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy and the Knox County Sort Team.

He was flown to UT Medical Center for treatment and is in serious condition.

The case is still under investigation by KSP.

