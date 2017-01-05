Man struck, killed crossing Parkway in Sevierville

Sevierville pedestrian struck, killed (Photo: WBIR)

A 59-year-old Sevierville man was struck and killed Tuesday night by a teen driver while crossing the Parkway, according to a city spokesman.

The victim was identified as Alex Woloch. He was hit by a 16-year-old driver in a 2000 GMC SUV, according to Bob Stahlke.

No charges have been filed; the investigation is continuing.

Sevierville Police Department officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the busy roadway near WalMart, 1414 the Parkway.

Witnesses told police Woloch was walking across the southbound lanes of the Parkway between WalMart entrance and exit roads when he was hit.

The driver isn't being identified.

Authorities took blood from him and Woloch. There was no evidence at the scene of drugs or alcohol, according to Stahlke.