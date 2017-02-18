Man taken into custody after victim found shot dead in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY - A Loudon County man died Saturday after being shot in the head.

Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider said deputies conducted a welfare check on Dutton Road and found a 64-year-old man dead in his home. The sheriff's office and TBI are investigating the incident as a homicide.

A person of interest was identified and Blount County Sheriff's deputies took the man into custody before he could board a plane at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Guider said it appeared the suspect and victim knew each other and there was a struggle before a shot was fired.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is waiting until the victim's family is notified before they release his name.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

(© 2017 WBIR)