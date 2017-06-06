Man wanted in Kentucky arrested in West Knox County

Billy Wayne Sangster (Photo: Custom)

WEST KNOX COUNTY - A man wanted on armed robbery charges has been arrested in West Knox County.

According to the sheriff's office, Billy Wayne Sangster, 47, of Warsaw, Kentucky was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Sangster was arrested in the parking lot of the Flying J on Watt Road. Sangster was wanted for two counts of armed robbery in Carroll County, Kentucky and Gallatin County, Kentucky, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers said he was driving a truck reported stolen from Switzerland County, Indiana.

He will be held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility while he awaits extradition.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Team, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, which was assisting Kentucky State Police, worked together to make the arrest.

