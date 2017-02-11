Man with autism receives more than 1,000 Valentine's cards from across country

(Photo: Barclay, Thomas)

CARTER COUNTY - Mark Ferrell, a young man with severe autism, looks forward to Valentine's Day every year.

Even though he is 23, Mark's mother said he has the mind of a two-year-old.

February 14 is his favorite time of the year. Mark has been collecting Valentine's cards for years, so 10News' sister station in Bristol, WCYB, told a story of how you could send Mark a card, too.

On Friday, Tiana Bohner with WCYB went back to his house in Carter County and discovered viewers from all over sprang into action to give Mark a very special Valentine's Day.

Almost every inch of their house is now covered with Valentine's Day cards.

"We started off with a small little box and now we have humongous boxes," his mother Connie Ferrell said.

For the last three weeks, Mark has spent each day waiting for the mailman.

"I said you got all kinds of mail and he sat down and looked at them," Connie said. She told us more than a thousand cards poured in from across the country. Mark even got a postcard from Walt Disney World.

Every day, Mark sits near his mom as she reads each card to her son. After each is read, it's time to tape them up on the wall.

Some of Mark's favorites are of super heroes, animals and musical cards. Connie is also touched to hear from others with similar stories.

"Parents had wrote that they had autistic children, some wrote they had grandchildren with autism," Connie said.

And one card company didn't forget Mark's love to write cards. American Greetings sent him a box of blank cards to send out this Valentine's Day.

Connie said he'll use them to write 'Thank You' cards to as many people as possible.

"We appreciate them," Connie said. "As long as they send them, we'll keep putting them up!"

It's not too late to send Mark a card. His address is 109 Hidden Oaks Lane, Roan Mountain Tennessee 37687.

