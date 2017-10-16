Man's body discovered along Third Creek Greenway

Third Creek Greenway in West Knoxville. (Photo: WBIR)

Police are investigating after finding a body of a 50 to 60-year-old man off the Third Creek Greenway in Knoxville.

Police said the man's body was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday along the greenway near the 3100 block of Kingston Pike.

Police said there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy is being performed to determine how the man died. Police are still trying to identify the man.

