Man's body discovered along Third Creek Greenway

Police are investigating after finding a body of a 50 to 60-year-old man off the Third Creek Greenway in Knoxville.
Police said the man's body was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday along the greenway near the 3100 block of Kingston Pike.
Police said there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy is being performed to determine how the man died. Police are still trying to identify the man.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs