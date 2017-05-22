Generic police lights (Photo: WBIR)

An off-duty employee of the Anderson County Sheriff's Department accidentally caused quite a bit of a scene inside an East Tennessee Walmart when his gun discharged during a shopping trip.

According to an incident report from the Clinton Police Department, on May 18 Brian Ball told authorities he had just made his purchase at the Clinton Walmart and was walking past the restrooms when he heard a loud bang.

Ball then realized his gun had gone off.

He told responding officers that the bullet blew a hole through his shorts and grazed off the inside of his foot, but he wasn't severely injured.

According to Chief Deputy Mark Lucas, Ball is an employee of the jail.

Ball explained to officers that the firearm wasn't holstered and was loose in his right shorts pocket when it went off, according to the report.

Another customer standing across from the bathrooms reported hearing a loud bang and then "a small sting on her foot." She then noticed a small scratch bleeding from one of her toes "that possibly came from the bullet fragments," the incident report noted.

Ball said that right after the incident he checked to make sure he wasn't hurt, then sat down on a bench inside the store and cleared the firearm and took out the magazine.

Investigators found that the gun that discharged was not his service weapon, but was one he had registered with a Tennessee handgun carrying permit.

