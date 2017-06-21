Many eclipse viewing events set for Blount County

Mt. Juliet has scheduled a community event for the total solar eclipse Aug. 21. (Photo: The Tennessean)

BLOUNT COUNTY - A once-in-a-lifetime celestial event is happening on August 21, 2017, and many of us in East Tennessee will be in a prime spot for viewing!

A total solar eclipse, when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun from view, will be visible across the United States. Only those in the path of totality will see the full eclipse--- and we are lucky that path passes right over our part of the state.

Blount County is located in the path of totality, and a number of events are being planned to watch the eclipse:

Cades Cove, Townsend



The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host a free, informal event at the historic Cable Mill in Cades Cove. Visitors for the Cades Cove viewing will have the added educational benefit of docents provided by the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. The Institute is holding a four-day science program for local, under-served, inner city high school students who have expressed an interest and aptitude for science. This science-themed leadership program trains the students to be solar eclipse docents—sharing their newly gained knowledge. Vehicle access may be closed when parking becomes full or roads become congested.



Chilhowee Inn, Walland



Chilhowee Inn will offer a three-day eclipse special which includes a three-night stay at the Inn, a picnic lunch the day of the eclipse and ISO CE certified eclipse viewing glasses.



“The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be one of the best places to see the eclipse as it passes directly over,” said Chilhowee Inn Owner John Pullias. “As visitors flock to this area to see the eclipse, we’re offering a special package. Visitors can enjoy our accommodations while also having the opportunity to see the eclipse either from our grounds or the National Park which is less than 15 minutes away.”

Dancing Bear Lodge, Townsend



Guests of the lodge and members of the community are invited to the Total Solar Eclipse Party, a picnic on the lawn at Dancing Bear Lodge, to witness the eclipse. Lunch will be served “food truck style” on the deck from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the lodge will provide blankets, chairs and eclipse glasses to each guest. The event is free.



Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, Townsend

The Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center is hosting a Solar Eclipse Tour to one of the best viewing areas, Cades Cove. Guests will depart from the Center at 9:30 a.m. and the $30 per person fee covers a box lunch and a pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses. The tour is limited to 46 guests and can be booked by calling 865-448-8838.



Harmony Family Center, Maryville



For those who prefer to stay in town, the city of Maryville, Tennessee will also offer solar eclipse viewing events. One such event is the Harmony Family Center’s Great American Eclipse Viewing Party in the Montvale community. The pool and basketball courts will be open with food and beer trucks and experts speaking on the details of the eclipse.



“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said CEO and Founder Pam Wolf. “Montvale is in the direct path of the Great American Eclipse and this is a great opportunity to showcase our property and offer a great experience to everyone who attends.”



Tickets to the Harmony Family Center event are $25 for adults and $10 for children and include viewing glasses. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and will the event will end at 3:00 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Center’s programs.



Look Rock, Walland



One of the best views of the Tennessee mountains is from the observation tower at Look Rock. The concrete tower is high above the trees and mountains with plenty of parking along Foothills Parkway. The trail crosses the road at the end of the parking lot. It’s a short hike up to the observation tower.



Pellissippi State Community College’s “Tailgating in Totality” event, Maryville



Pellissippi State’s Blount County campus is planning a community and college-wide watch party, Tailgating in Totality, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free event is touted as “the largest solar eclipse tailgate in the world.”



River Rat Tubing’s “Totally Tuber Solar Eclipse Celebration,” Townsend



River Rat Tubing will host an afternoon shindig, the Totally Tuber Solar Eclipse Celebration starting at the time of the eclipse, around 1:30 p.m. Afterwards, attendees will enjoy live music and family activities located at River Rat Tubing’s main building at 205 Wears Valley Road. The $25 fee includes tubing, a glow in the dark t-shirt and a unique view of the eclipse.





