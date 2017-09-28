Maple Lane Farms corn maze design honors Officer Kenny Moats

Maple Lane Farms is honoring fallen Officer Kenny Moats in this year's corn maze design.

GREENBACK - For 19 years, Maple Lane Farms has opened the gates to their farm to the community; offering authentic farm festivities.

Visitors can hop aboard a hayride out to the patch to choose the perfect pumpkin.

Perhaps their most notably activity, the massive corn maze takes guests on an adventure. Each year, the maze depicts a special design, only seen by aerial view.

In 2016, the maze honored Farmer Bob after he passed away in April last year.

MORE: MAPLE LANE FARMS HONORS FARMER BOB

After seeing the community's support for their loss, the farm decided to honor a member of the community. This year’s design pays tribute to Officer Kenny Moats with the Maryville Police Department. Moats was killed in the line of duty last summer.

The corn maze officially opens Friday, September 29th and runs through Halloween night.

You can find ticket pricing and directions on their website tnmaplelanefarms.com

Or visit the Facebook page here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM