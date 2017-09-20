Maple Street Biscuit Company opens restaurant in Knoxville

Maple Street Biscuit Company is now open in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE - They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

One new Knoxville restaurant is taking that above and beyond! Maple Street Biscuit Company opened their doors in West Knoxville this week.

From biscuits topped with fried chicken and red pepper jelly, to waffles baked with bacon their menu is made fresh daily with a full list of creative eats.

The Knoxville store will be the second one the Jacksonville-based company has opened outside of Florida. They also have a store in Chattanooga.

You can find Maple Street Biscuit Company off Kingston Pike near The Academy.

