Maque Choux

Ingredients:
2 lbs of corn kernels
1 lb of sliced fresh okra
1 lb of halved grape tomatoes
1 large yellow onion chopped
1/4 cup of olive oil
2 tbsp of creole seasoning
1 tbsp of granulated garlic
2 dashes of Crystal Hot Sauce
Salt to taste
Directions:
Cook onion in oil until soft. Add corn and okra. Sauté for 5 minutes. Add tomato and seasoning including granulated garlic and hot sauce. Reduce heat to medium and cook uncovered for 10 minutes. Salt to taste and serve. Enjoy!
Presented by: Sweet P's BBQ
Date: 6/13/17
© 2017 WBIR.COM
