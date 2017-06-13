WBIR
Maque Choux

Sweet P's BBQ Maque Choux

Ingredients:

2 lbs of corn kernels

1 lb of sliced fresh okra

1 lb of halved grape tomatoes

1 large yellow onion chopped

1/4 cup of olive oil

2 tbsp of creole seasoning

1 tbsp of granulated garlic

2 dashes of Crystal Hot Sauce

Salt to taste

Directions:
Cook onion in oil until soft. Add corn and okra. Sauté for 5 minutes.  Add tomato and seasoning including granulated garlic and hot sauce. Reduce heat to medium and cook uncovered for 10 minutes. Salt to taste and serve. Enjoy!

Presented by: Sweet P's BBQ

Date: 6/13/17

 

