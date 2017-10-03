Maren Morris releases new song in response to shootings

(Photo: Erika Goldring, FilmMagic)

Country star Maren Morris released a new song called "Dear Hate" in light of to the devastation caused by the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.

Morris said that she wrote the song three years ago and recorded it last year with Vince Gill.

She had been waiting to release it but realized after the shooting, that there's never a right time. In a Twitter post, Morris talked about the Las Vegas shooting and addressed the hate in the nation today.

Morris said that any cent she sees from the song will be donated to the Music City Cares Fund. It is set to be available for purchase on iTunes Friday, Oct. 6.

