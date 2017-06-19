Margaritaville is expanding in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, TENN. - Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge is expanding this summer.

The Margaritaville Inn is set to open its 104 rooms in August. The inn is located in The Island in Pigeon Forge, but it's separate from the Margaritaville Hotel that's already there.

Even though the new inn doesn't officially open until August 15, it is already taking reservations.

The Margaritaville franchise first came to The Island in Pigeon Forge when Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville restaurant opened in June 2014.

Parrot heads can also start to flock towards Gatlinburg where the Margaritaville Resort in the Smokies is set to open by mid 2018. You can read more about that location here

