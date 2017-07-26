Margaritaville Island Inn opens Thursday

SEVIER COUNTY - Are you still searching for your lost shaker of salt?

Maybe you'll find it in Pigeon Forge, where a second Margaritaville hotel is about to open.

The Margaritaville Island Inn is the budget friendly sister location to the 4-star Margaritaville Hotel.

It has an indoor and outdoor pool and is close to all the action at The Island in Pigeon Forge.

Margaritaville Island Inn president Bob McManus is excited for the expansion in Sevier County. He calls Pigeon Forge one of the most family-oriented destinations in the country.

"This is our home. You know, we all live here and we're proud of it and we like to develop this area," McManus said. "Provide other people around the country the opportunity to come share the Smoky Mountain experience in Sevier County."

The Margaritaville Island Inn opens to guests on Thursday. Mid-week rates start around $160.

