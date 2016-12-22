Margaritaville Resort in the Smokies coming to Gatlinburg

(Photo: Donila, Mike)

GATLINBURG - Construction crews are tearing down the Best Western Twin Islands hotel in Gatlinburg to make way for a Jimmy Buffett-inspired resort.

Led by developer and restaurateur Bob McManus, demolition has begun at 539 Parkway where a group of local investors will build Margaritaville Resort in the Smokies.

Details are limited at this point but McManus is expected to release more information Friday afternoon.