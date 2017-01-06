Market Square skating rink's last day is Sunday

Skaters enjoy the Market Square ice skating rink on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (Photo: Grant Robinson)

Knoxville's Holidays on Ice skating rink in Market Square will close for the season Sunday night at 9 p.m.

The skating rink opened the day after Thanksgiving.

Friday afternoon, families took advantage of the fresh snowfall to add the ice skating experience.

Jessica Adams and her family made sure to get to the rink before it closed. Her sister came to Knoxville from New Zealand to visit her family.

"I'm glad she got to experience bits of Knoxville," Adams said. "This is a big part of Knoxville here."

With temperatures in the 20s, only a handful of people were skating on Friday afternoon.

"It's cold," Adams said as flurries drifted around her head. "But kind of magical."

Due to the forecasted snow, the city decided to close the skating rink early at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The rink will open two hours late on Saturday at noon.

Want to go?

Saturday: noon - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Adult tickets are $10 per day. Tickets for children 12 and under cost $7.

