Maryville-based Vienna Coffee Company to set up shop in Knoxville

If you're a fan of a good cup o' joe from a local roaster, we've got good news for you!

The Vienna Coffee Company in Maryville is expanding to downtown Knoxville in the near future and will offer the full line of espresso and specialty coffee drinks that made it central hub in its home town.

The company said it will be moving into The Regas Building at 318 North Gay Street where The Gathering Place restaurant currently occupies. The Gathering Place is set to close on July 14 after it opened last year when the original Regas Restaurant closed in 2010.

Vienna Coffee's new shop will be called "Vienna Coffee at The Regas Building."

