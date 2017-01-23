WBIR
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Maryville College football player indicted in girlfriend's murder

William Riley Gaul, 18, now faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, theft and tampering with evidence.

Staff , WBIR 12:19 PM. EST January 23, 2017

A grand jury has indicted the Maryville College football player accused of fatally shooting his former high school girlfriend.

William Riley Gaul, 18, now faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, theft and tampering with evidence.

He’s currently being held at the Knox County jail on a $1 million bond.

No arraignment date has been set at this time.

Authorities in November initially charged Gaul with the first-degree murder of Emma Walker, a 16-year-old cheerleader.

During a news conference in late November, officials said Gaul stood in the fenced backyard of where the teen lived and fired a shot from a 9-millimeter pistol. He then jumped a 6-foot tall fence before firing again.

Both bullets went into Walker’s bedroom.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Photo Gallery: Pictures of Central High School student Emma Walker

(© 2017 WBIR)

WBIR

Money raised to name NICU room in ETCH after Emma Walker

WBIR

Central High School students establish Emma Walker memorial scholarship

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories