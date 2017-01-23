Maryville College football player indicted in girlfriend's murder

William Riley Gaul (Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

A grand jury has indicted the Maryville College football player accused of fatally shooting his former high school girlfriend.

William Riley Gaul, 18, now faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, theft and tampering with evidence.

He’s currently being held at the Knox County jail on a $1 million bond.

No arraignment date has been set at this time.

Authorities in November initially charged Gaul with the first-degree murder of Emma Walker, a 16-year-old cheerleader.

During a news conference in late November, officials said Gaul stood in the fenced backyard of where the teen lived and fired a shot from a 9-millimeter pistol. He then jumped a 6-foot tall fence before firing again.

Both bullets went into Walker’s bedroom.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. on Nov. 21.

