Maryville College mourns loss of senior after crash on I-75 in Cleveland

Sign at the entrance of Maryville College. (Photo: WBIR)

CLEVELAND, TENN. - A Maryville College senior has died after a crash on I-75 near Cleveland, Tenn. Monday morning.

Brittany Johnson would have been entering her senior year at Maryville College. She was a starter on Maryville College's women's basketball team and majored in physical education.

Johnson, of Louisville, Tenn., graduated from William Blount High School.

“Brittany was a vivacious member of our campus community. She was also a strong contributor to our women’s basketball team, seeing significant playing time on the court. She had an infectious smile, one she shared widely in and out of the gym,” said Dr. Melanie V. Tucker, the College’s vice president and dean of students, in an email to the campus community.

The College plans to hold a prayer service at 12 p.m. on Wed., Aug. 30, in Humphreys Court.

The Samuel Tyndale Wilson Center for Campus Ministry is open for students, faculty and staff members seeking a quiet place for reflection and comfort.

“Brittany was also a beloved friend, daughter and sister. So, our loss is felt beyond the campus and into the surrounding community. I ask that you send your thoughts and prayers to Brittany’s family and friends during this heartbreaking time.”

