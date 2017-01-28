Maryville doctor and Syrian native troubled by Trump's ban on refugees

MARYVILLE, TN - After dozens of travelers were detained at airports across the country in accordance with President Donald Trump's "extreme vetting" executive order barring certain immigrants, a Maryville doctor originally from Syria is hopeful the ban won't last much longer.

Dr. Jaber Hassan is a doctor at Blount County Memorial Hospital and has lived in East Tennessee for 13 years.

"My family is still overseas, I'm the only one here," Hassan shared.

His mother who lives in Syria had plans to visit the US soon to meet her granddaughter for the first time, but under the refugee ban she can't visit anymore for at least 90 days.

"We got her a visa and we were excited about her visit, and we heard the rumors," Hassan said. "We were kind of concerned that this may really affect her, and indeed it's become a reality".

Hassan said the ban is not only affecting his family, but thousands of others who are either stranded, can't come home to the US or can't travel to their home country in fear they won't be able to come back.

In Tennessee, there are about 58,000 refugees living in the state, about 240 of those are Syrian refugees, according to data collected from the Migration Policy Institute

Hassan believes the ban will create more division in the country and around the world.

"We are afraid that this is going to create repercussion against us even locally," he said.

As of late Saturday night, a federal judge has granted a temporary emergency stay for those in limbo under the immigration ban. However, the stay only covers those who were in transit with valid visas to enter the U.S., and does not apply to people like Hassan's mother who are still in Syria.

Still, Hassan urges others concerned about the ban to reach out to their local lawmakers to have their voice heard.

(© 2017 WBIR)