Maryville man killed in lawnmower accident

WBIR 8:36 AM. EDT June 09, 2017

BLOUNT COUNTY - A Maryville man was killed Thursday after his lawnmower filled on top of him when the mower slid into a retianing pond at a business on William Blount Drive, according to the Blount County Sheriff. 

Sheriff James Berrong said a witness found 54-year-old David Lahrs and called for help. 

Lahrs was deceased at the scene, Berrong said. 

The incident has been ruled an accident. 

