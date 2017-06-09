Maryville man killed in lawnmower accident

Generic police lights (Photo: WBIR)

BLOUNT COUNTY - A Maryville man was killed Thursday after his lawnmower filled on top of him when the mower slid into a retianing pond at a business on William Blount Drive, according to the Blount County Sheriff.

Sheriff James Berrong said a witness found 54-year-old David Lahrs and called for help.

Lahrs was deceased at the scene, Berrong said.

The incident has been ruled an accident.

