Maryville Police: Man detained after lockdown at Maryville Commons' Target parking lot

MARYVILLE - 7:00 P.M. UPDATE: One man was detained after a standoff at the Target shopping center located off Watkins Road.
Maryville police believed he was armed and a threat to himself.
Officers were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m.
The shopping center is no longer under lockdown.
This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates.
PREVIOUS: Maryville Commons shopping center is on lockdown while police say a man is barricaded in the parking lot.
Police believe he is armed.
This is located at the Target off Watkins Road in Maryville.
Officers were called to scene around 5:15 p.m. They ask the public to avoid the area at this time.
The man is believed to be armed and a threat to himself, police said.
Several Maryville and Alcoa police officers are at the scene now.
