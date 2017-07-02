WBIR
Close

Maryville Police: Maryville Commons on lockdown, armed man barricaded in parking lot

WBIR 6:33 PM. EDT July 02, 2017

MARYVILLE - Maryville Commons shopping center is on lockdown while police say a man is barricaded in the parking lot.

Police believe he is armed.

This is located at the Target off Watkins Road in Maryville.

Officers were called to scene around 5:15 p.m. They ask the public to avoid the area at this time. 

The man is believed to be armed and a threat to himself, police said. 

Several Maryville and Alcoa police officers are at the scene now.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates. 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories