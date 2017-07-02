Maryville Police: Maryville Commons on lockdown, armed man barricaded in parking lot

MARYVILLE - Maryville Commons shopping center is on lockdown while police say a man is barricaded in the parking lot.

Police believe he is armed.

This is located at the Target off Watkins Road in Maryville.

Officers were called to scene around 5:15 p.m. They ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

The man is believed to be armed and a threat to himself, police said.

Several Maryville and Alcoa police officers are at the scene now.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates.

