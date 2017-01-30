Maryville store helps cancer victims

The Remnant Thrift Store and Boutique in Maryville benefits people in Blount County who are fighting cancer. (Photo: WBIR)

MARYVILLE - A new thrift store opened in Maryville Monday morning benefiting families of those fighting cancer.

Fifty percent of sales and donations at Remnant Thrift Store and Boutique go to a fund that will be dispersed to cancer patients whose physicians have verified their condition.

"What this particular store offers is help for those who have been stricken with that disease," owner Terry Leonard said. "If a mother or father has a child who has been stricken with cancer, the bills still go on. They may be off of work with their child, but they still have to pay an electric bill, they still have medicine needs and insurance needs."

Leonard's inspiration to open the store came more than a year-and-a-half ago.

"I had a father who died of brain cancer, a brother who died of cancer also. I have a sister who has dealt with cancer who is in remission from leukemia, so it's something that's ran in my family and I've seen the devastation, financially, that can happen to a family," Leonard said. "My brother, for instance, had to sell his home just so he could pay for his medicine and things that he needed for himself, so that's where this has been berthed."

Leonard announced her plan for The Remnant on Facebook shortly after Christmas and by the next day people were already calling wanting to donate items.

"What I want to achieve out this is people who are in need - truly in need - are helped," she said.

The Remnant is in the process of developing a form that cancer patients will take to their physician. The physician will then verify the patient's diagnosis and mail the form back to The Remnant confirming that the person is eligible for assistance.

The store's inventory comes from both donations and items purchased specifically for resale.

Leonard said the store's name comes from a passage of scripture.

"I was reading my Bible one day about where Jesus had fed the multitude - the little boy with the fish - and after he had fed the multitude, he said 'bring me the bring me the fragments, bring me the remnants,'" Leonard said. And when I first came into this building there was nothing in this building except a sign and the sign says 'remnants.' So it was like a sign that that's what it's supposed to be named."

The Remnant Thrift Store and Boutique is located at 1900 E. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

