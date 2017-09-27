Mayfield Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch reopens after 2016 tornado leaves behind damage

Mayfield Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (Photo: Custom)

ATHENS, TENN. - The Mayfield Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has opened for the 2017 season.

On Nov. 30, 2016, an EF2 tornado left behind a lot of damage at the family farm off highway 307 in Athens. Owners Michael and Julie Mayfield said they're still working to rebuild the farm but they weren't going to let a tornado stop this year's maze.

According to a release from the farm, Mayfield has operated the Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch at the nearly 200-year-old farm for the last 9 years.

“We can’t wait to welcome our community back to the farm, and to share in a lot of smiles and fun together,” said Mayfield. “Between the Gatlinburg fires and the Athens and Cleveland tornadoes last fall, East Tennessee could sure use some fun.”

The farm said animal fences, the historic milking parlor, the T-barn, and ticketing and concession building suffered damage after the tornado. The restrooms, kids' slides, corn box, power poles, and jumpy pillow were also affected.

Bathrooms were refurbished and a structure has been built to house the corn pit, slides and kettle corn cooking area, according to Mayfield Farms.

The maze opens at 11 a.m. most days.

General admission tickets for children ages 2 to 1 years old are $9 and adults are $11. Pumpkins are price according to size.

For more specific information on the hours, click here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM