Mayor Burchett puts congress campaigning on hold to help hurricane victims

KNOX COUNTY - Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett will suspend his 'Burchett for Congress' fundraising activities for 72 hours to raise money for Hurricane victims.

“With Texas still suffering from flooding and damage from Hurricane Harvey, and Florida preparing for the landfall of a massive Hurricane Irma, I’m suspending all Burchett for Congress fundraising activities for 72 hours, from 12:01 a.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Sunday,” Burchett said.

He asks that rather than contributing to his campaign, supporters donate to either Samaritan’s Purse or Remote Area Medical to help fund their relief efforts.

"Now is a time for us to put politics aside and offer a helping hand," Burchett said.

To donate to Samaritan’s Purse, CLICK HERE.

To donate to Remote Area Medical, CLICK HERE.

