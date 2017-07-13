Mayor Burchett to host eclipse viewing party at the Cove

Total eclipse of the sun. Image via NASA. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is hosting an eclipse viewing party at the Cove at Concord Park in West Knox County to view the solar eclipse on August 21.

The event is free and open to the public, and gives the opportunity to view the first total solar eclipse in the continental United Stated in 38 years.

Mayor Burchett says, "This is going to be a fun opportunity for the community to experience a rare event."

The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 3:30 p.m. Those at the Cove viewing party will be able to see the ecplise for about 1 minute and 30 seconds starting at 2:33 p.m.

A limited number of "eclipse glasses" will be handed out to help aide in watching the eclipse.

There will also be no shortage of food and live entertainment at the event. The Tootsie Truck will be parked at the Cove selling food, and the Knoxville-based band RMS will play a wide variety of music from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees are also able to bring their own food to the viewing party.

Parking will be available at the Cove and across the street. Other areas of Concord Park will provide viewing opporuniteies if no parking is available near the eclipse party.

The Cove is located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive.

