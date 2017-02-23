Mayor Rogero holds town hall to discuss Affordable Care Act

A full house fills Whittle Springs Middle School for a healthcare forum.

KNOXVILLE - Uncertainty looms for many East Tennesseans who depend on the Affordable Care Act to help pay for pricey healthcare procedures.

With many questions left unanswered as the national health care law faces total repeal, many in the community are demanding answers from state and federal lawmakers.

“If I have to pay for that medicine, it’s $5,550 a month. I don't make that much a month and I don't know many people that do,” said Melissa Nance.

Nance was just one of the speakers who shared their personal stories at a forum held by Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero Thursday night.

Rogero invited the public to a town hall meeting at Whittle Springs Middle School as part of a nationwide effort to bring attention to the issues of health care.

The gathering was meant to be a place to ask questions, not a rally or protest. Health care professionals answered questions from the crowd and offered their own perspectives.

“I doubt at this juncture we will discover a way that everyone is winners, what is critical is that we maximize the winners and minimize the losers,” said Carole Myers with the UT College of Nursing.

“Unless you are extremely lucky, you will be in the deep end of the medical pool at some point in your life,” said Matt Harris with the UT Department of Economics. “If you have no concern for those who have poor health right now, you will be there at some point in your life.”

For mother and daughter Caroleigh and Cassidy Heaton, the ACA was there when they needed it most.



"When I was in my second year at the University of Chicago I developed a really severe eating disorder, anorexia nervosa,” said Cassidy Heaton.

She is worried that even a replacement won't provide the services she needs in her recovery.



"I still hold a lot of fear going forward because there aren't a lot of answers, and without this I don't know what the future holds. I will continue to fight and fight hard, but I need that support there,” said Heaton.



Attendees may not have gotten every answer they sought at the meeting, but they found support.



"Reassurance in knowing that there are people in our community who understand how important the Affordable Care Act is,” said Nance.

President Trump has vowed to dismantle so-called Obamacare.

