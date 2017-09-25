Mayor Rogero wants Knoxville to be known as the 'Maker City'

City of Knoxville official seal (Photo: City of Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville is already known as the scruffy city and the gateway to the Smokies and now Mayor Madeline Rogero wants her city to be know for more.

She's now behind a new campaign to make Knoxville the "Maker City."

Last week, people gathered for 'The Maker City Summit' for makers who want to grow successful businesses.

The full day dialogue went over how to create a stronger maker community with makers from throughout the region there to explain best practices as well as daily challenges and needs.

