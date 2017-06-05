McBride announces bid to be Knox County's register of deeds

The longtime chief deputy of the Knox County Register of Deeds office is seeking the top job.

Republican Nick McBride, 47, announced his bid Monday for the May 1, 2018, primary.

Sherry Witt, the current register, is running for Knox County clerk.

A lifelong Knoxvillian, McBride began working part time in the office in 1990. Witt in 2007 tapped him as her chief deputy.

The register keeps a variety of records related to property in the county including powers of attorney, liens, deeds of trust and warranty deeds.

Witt endorsed McBride in a release Monday, noting his experience gives him an edge over anyone else who might seek the job. McBride said he's uniquely qualified to continue the office's work.

McBride's responsibilities include helping manage 20 employees, handling day-to-day office operations, working with title companies and attorneys and tracking proposed laws in the state Legislature.

He has a degree in organizational management from Tusculum College and two associate degrees from Roane State Community College.

McBride, whose wife is Lisa McBride, is a past treasurer of the Knox County Republican Party and past vice chairman of the Knox County Retirement and Pension Board. He's on the board of the Epilepsy Foundation. He's also immediate past president of the Tennessee Elks Association.

The general county election is Aug. 2, 2018.

McBride's campaign treasurer is Ken Knight.

© 2017 WBIR.COM