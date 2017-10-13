McGhee Tyson celebrates 80 years with sweepstakes

(Photo: Woodall, Allison)

KNOXVILLE - McGhee Tyson Airport launched their year-long campaign called "Celebrating 80 Years in 80 Ways" Friday, Oct. 13th to commemorate its turning 80 this year.

All day Friday, passengers, tenants and employees will be celebrated with a birthday party in the airport. Additionally, McGhee Tyson will be giving away two round-trip tickets to any of their 21 nonstop destinations from TYS. The winner will be chosen by the end of the business day on Nov. 1 and notified via email.

To enter to win the tickets, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FlyKnoxville/.

