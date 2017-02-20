Family 'blessed' with baby after tornado still recovering

Baby Ava Moore was born right after an EF-2 tornado hit McMinn County back in November

MCMINN COUNTY - Communities in McMinn County are working to restore their properties three months after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the area.

The storm hit the Athens area in late November, bringing 130-mile-per-hour winds to a path 11 miles wide. It injured more than two dozen people and damaged an estimated 400 buildings.



One Athens family welcomed a new addition immediately after getting caught in the storm.

The Newman family said it's a miracle they're even alive. The high winds threw them 300 feet from their house. Amber Newman was 39 weeks pregnant at the time.

Baby Ava Moore is a survivor just like the rest of her family. The Newmans went to the hospital after the tornado hit, all with various injuries. Amber was immediately taken to the labor and delivery unit. Baby Ava was born after an emergency cesarean section.

“She’s been the biggest blessing for all of us. I can’t imagine not having her here,” April Newman, Amber’s mom said.

Three months after the storm, the Newmans are still recovering. They're dealing with health problems tied to the tornado, from healing broken bones to complications after Ava's birth. The family is also struggling with financial burdens that come with having to rebuild.

Even still, they feel blessed.

“We haven't had to start buying diapers because so many people donated them. We have tons of wipes. She has tons of clothes. She has too many clothes! It's really a blessing what people have done for us," Amber said.

“I've never seen anything like it. It's like God says 'ok, I got you out of this.' These things happen and everything is gone but I'm here and I'm going to take care of what's to come," April added.

She said Ava is the biggest blessing of all.

"We lost everything in one day and then gained everything."

The tornado destroyed the Newman's home. They were only able to salvage a few things, including their marriage certificate.



But, when they got out of the hospital they had a home waiting for them. The vice mayor of Athens donated a little house in town. That's where they'll stay until they can rebuild.





