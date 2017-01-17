Fire contained at Donna's Old Town Café in Madisonville

Firefighters contained the fire at Donna’s Old Town Café in downtown Madisonville on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Daniel Sechtin, WBIR)

MADISONSVILLE - Crews put out a fire at a well-known restaurant in downtown Madisonville on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters contained the fire at Donna's Old Town Café after Monroe County dispatchers received a call around 4:38 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire, according to the Madisonville Fire Department.

"It was hard to see our whole lives there because this our home away from home," said Donna's Old Town Café owner Melissa Graves. "We're really pleased. We have a lot of support in the community."

The building is about 125 years old. Graves said she's been in business with Donna's Old Town Café for around 25 years.

"We're going to have a lot of smoke damage," Graves said. "When I drove up, I smelled smoke a few miles away, and that was devastating.

"I pulled in, and just to see all the lights, there (were) so many people here on the street. I just walked to the other side of the street and cried."

A Madisonville Fire Department spokesperson said the fire damaged the kitchen and hot bar area. There is smoke and water damage throughout the building, according to the fire department.

Authorities believe an electrical outlet shortage inside by the ice machine and cooler might have caused the fire. Crews are on the scene Tuesday morning to try to determine an official cause.

The fire came through the hole near the air conditioning unit, and burned the outside porch of the restaurant.

