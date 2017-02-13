McQueen: Despite report, no sign of disregard for graduation requirements

Nearly one-third of Tennessee high school graduates are not completing all of the courses required to graduate, according to a new report from Department of Education. But the state education commissioner does not feel there's widespread error on the part of school districts.

The report, Seamless Pathways: Bridging Tennessee's Gap Between High School and Postsecondary, studies the obstacles keeping students from college. Tennessee is below the national average for higher education attainment, ranking 43rd in adults with a two-year degree or higher. In 2014, Gov. Bill Haslam launched the Drive to 55 initiative to have 55 percent of Tennesseans with a college degree or certificate by the year 2025.

Tennessee high school students are required by law to complete 22 required courses.

The report says the majority of Tennessee students are taking all of the courses they need to graduate. But in 28 percent of high schools, less than half of those graduates completed the course requirements. Most commonly, students were missing foreign language requirements or social studies courses.

"That was startling and we began to do some analysis to say what does that mean," Dr. Candice McQueen, the Education Commissioner of Tennessee, told WBIR 10News.

"What we would want to say to parents is that we don't see an egregious disregard for graduation requirements across the state. What we are seeing are challenges of how we're entering data, course substitutions we're using and the number of waivers being used," McQueen said.





The "waivers" are approved by the state and allow students to get out of the foreign language or fine arts requirement if they are not attending a university.

"We want to really have a hard look at these waivers and make sure that's the right path forward to allow the number of waivers we are allowing in the foreign language and fine arts," she said.

She wants parents and students to fully understand the consequences of missing foreign language and fine arts.

She also added there's a small percentage of high school graduates who are genuinely missing courses.

Going forward, she plans to offer more clarity on what courses are appropriate substitutions for requirements, working with technology vendors to make sure it's impossible to enter the wrong course into their system and working with schools seeing the most students missing courses.

The report points to the students missing courses as being significantly less likely to go to college.

This report does not list which schools have students not meeting requirements.

