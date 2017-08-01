MDC works to reduce number of babies born drug-dependent

Drug free Tennessee's goal is to connect pregnant women struggling with addiction to resources and care in our area. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Metro Drug Coalition is relaunching a campaign aimed to further reduce the number of babies born drug-dependent.

"Born Drug-Free Tennessee" was relaunched Tuesday morning. Its goal is to connect pregnant women struggling with addiction to resources and care in our area.

"This is a huge issue and huge problem in our community. So, on organization can't begin to solve the problem alone," Metro Drug Coalition Executive Director Karen Pershing said. "It takes a coalition of multiple partners, all doing their share and their piece to really see the incidents of neonatal abstinence syndrome go down in our community."

The MDC says the earlier a mom starts treatment and prenatal care, the better outcome for the baby.

In Knox County, the number of babies born drug-dependent is down 18 percent from 2015 to 2016.

The East Tennessee region showed a 12 percent decrease during the same time. This is first time the county has seen a drop in more than three years but the MDC says their work is not done just yet.

