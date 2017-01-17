Measure would ban self-pouring businesses

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
More cars recalled for Takata air bags
-
Sources: Fulmer a 'prime candidate' for AD
-
Investigation continues into family's murder
-
'Food Stamp bill' prompting conversations
-
Ringling Bros. Circus closing show forever
-
Hunter fined thousands for illegal buck
-
Bill would ban EBT 'junk food' purchases
-
Lady Vols kicked out of locker room after loss to Baylor
-
MLK visited Knoxville College in 1960
More Stories
-
Fire contained at Donna's Old Town Café in Madisonville
-
KPD IDs man found dead inside parked car in Lonsdale…Jan 15, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
Five Knoxville council seats to change in 2017Jan 16, 2017, 11:11 p.m.