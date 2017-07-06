MEDIC giving free tickets to Zoo Knoxville for blood donors

Bashir tiger at Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville and MEDIC Regional Blood Center are teaming up to gather lifesaving blood and help support the zoo's mission all month.

To kick off the push, anyone that gives blood Thursday, July 6 at one of MEDIC's East Tennessee locations will receive a free admission ticket to Zoo Knoxville, as well as a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse.

Normally, donors would also receive a t-shirt as well. This month, though, MEDIC is letting people choose to opt out of the free t-shirt and donate the cost of it directly to the zoo to support programs like the Tiger Forest.

Last year, the partnership boosted blood donations and raised nearly $5,000 for the zoo. MEDIC said these events are helpful because it's typically more difficult for them to collect blood for local hospital in July and summer months.

Donors can give blood at any of the following locations:

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center – 1601 Ailor Avenue, 8:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center – 11000 Kingston Pike, 7:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center – 79 South Main Street, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (CDT)

Karns Community Club Center, 7708 Oak Ridge Hwy 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

First Tennessee Bank Sevierville, 300 E Main St, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City, 4333 Highway 11, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Books-A-Million in Oak Ridge, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City in Oliver Springs, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Walgreens in Newport, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Walmart in Jefferson City, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

People with questions about their eligibility to donate blood can visit medicblood.org or call (865) 524-3074.

