Memories shared on 1 year anniversary of Pat Summitt's death

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 11:51 AM. EDT June 28, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Friends, players, and family are remembering Pat Summitt's heart, strength and humor on the one year anniversary of her death.

Candace Parker, a player of Pat's, posted a heartfelt message to her Facebook page Wednesday. 

"The only way we live on is by the way we affect people and the memories we create. I remember your laugh and the distinct way you would combine a chuckle and 'Parker'."

