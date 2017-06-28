Memories shared on 1 year anniversary of Pat Summitt's death

Pat Summitt: 1952-2016 (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Friends, players, and family are remembering Pat Summitt's heart, strength and humor on the one year anniversary of her death.

Candace Parker, a player of Pat's, posted a heartfelt message to her Facebook page Wednesday.

"The only way we live on is by the way we affect people and the memories we create. I remember your laugh and the distinct way you would combine a chuckle and 'Parker'."

Grateful for what you stood for, your example of courage and for the impact you continue to have on so many people. #ThanksPat 🍊🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/iLvZX2twrY — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) June 28, 2017

