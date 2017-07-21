Messages in a bottle help family cope with loss of teenager

(Photo: Amber Reep)

CLINTON - More than four years after a heart condition took the life an East Tennessee teen, a family tradition is ensuring her story continues to touch hearts.

Shelby Belle Sharp died from endocarditis and sepsis in February of 2013. She was 16 years old and a sophomore at Clinton High School.

Shelby's family says she loved to write letters to the people she loved, so after her passing, her aunt decided to write a letter to her during the family's annual vacation to Garden City, South Carolina.

"Having found a lot of Shelby's letters that she had written, something just said write her a letter, so I started writing her a letter and that letter turned into a four page letter with just all the emotions in my heart pouring out," Shelby's aunt Kathy Haun said.

Haun asked other family members if they wanted to write letters to Shelby, then put them in a bottle and tossed it into the Atlantic Ocean, never expecting to run across the notes again.

On July 8, Ashley Reep was at a beach more than 50 miles away from Garden City when she found a bottle.

Inside were messages, not just from Shelby's family, but from several other people who had found the bottle. Though there were no phone numbers or addresses on the letters, Reep was able to track down the family on Facebook. Little did she know, she found the bottle on Shelby's birthday.

"Never did I imagine someone was going to find this bottle and reach out to us," Haun said. "And to find that bottle on Shelby's birthday is amazing to me. It was a hard week of course and a hard day, but to me this was God's way of saying 'it's ok' and giving comfort to our family."

On Friday, Reep and the family talked to each other through Facetime. Though the conversation was short, Shelby's family says it helped provide comfort and healing.

"I think it's pretty amazing," Shelby's mother Christina Sharp said. "I think it gives us reassurance in our faith that through our trials and tribulations, the Lord hears us. He hears our cries, he knows our hearts, and this is sort of like his reassurance to us that no matter what you're going through, he's going to reassure you and touch your heart and give you that peace."

