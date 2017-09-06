Metal detectors & clear bag policy at Tenn. Valley Fair

Tennessee Valley Fair (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Security will be much tighter at this year's Tennessee Valley Fair.

This year, fair goers may have to enter through a metal detector and they will have a much stricter bag policy, similar to the one at Neyland Stadium.

MORE: Going to the fair? Click here for full info

Only clear bags or small clutch purses, no larger than 4.5 inches by 6 inches, will be permitted on fairgrounds. If you have a small child, diaper bags will be permitted, and medically necessary bags will also be allowed. All bags will be searched and tagged once they are approved.

Prohibited items:

• Backpacks

• Printed pattern plastic bag

• Cross-body bag

• Fanny pack

• Purses

• Coolers

• Reusable grocery totes

• Mesh bags / Cinch bags

• Duffel bags

• Large tote bags

• Beverage containers

• Camera cases

• Brief cases

• Any bags deemed unsafe by the Knoxville Police Department

If you have questions about this new policy, please contact the fair office at: 865-215-1471 or fair@tnvalleyfair.org

The fair runs September 8-17 at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville.

© 2017 WBIR.COM