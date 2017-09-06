Metal detectors & clear bag policy at Tenn. Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE - Security will be much tighter at this year's Tennessee Valley Fair.
This year, fair goers may have to enter through a metal detector and they will have a much stricter bag policy, similar to the one at Neyland Stadium.
Only clear bags or small clutch purses, no larger than 4.5 inches by 6 inches, will be permitted on fairgrounds. If you have a small child, diaper bags will be permitted, and medically necessary bags will also be allowed. All bags will be searched and tagged once they are approved.
Prohibited items:
• Backpacks
• Printed pattern plastic bag
• Cross-body bag
• Fanny pack
• Purses
• Coolers
• Reusable grocery totes
• Mesh bags / Cinch bags
• Duffel bags
• Large tote bags
• Beverage containers
• Camera cases
• Brief cases
• Any bags deemed unsafe by the Knoxville Police Department
If you have questions about this new policy, please contact the fair office at: 865-215-1471 or fair@tnvalleyfair.org
The fair runs September 8-17 at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville.
