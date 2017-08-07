Metro Pizza's Eggplant Parm Stromboli with fresh tomato

Eggplant Parm Stromboli with fresh tomato

Ingredients:

13oz pizza dough

4oz flour

10oz mozzarella cheese

2oz Romano cheese

4oz ricotta cheese

8 slices of breaded eggplant

4 slices fresh tomato

Pinch of dry parsley and black pepper

(serve with a side of marinara sauce)

Roll out pizza dough into a long rectangle. Sprinkle 5 oz mozzarella. Then, place 4 slices of breaded eggplant on top of cheese and a slice of tomato on top of each eggplant slice. Add ricotta atop each piece, then top with another piece of eggplant. Sprinkle parsley, Romano and black pepper. Add remaining mozzarella. Fold one side of dough over to opposite edge. Then fold the other side to the opposite edge, forming the shape of a burrito. Pinch top and bottom ends firmly. Bake at 450 for approximately 10 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with a side of fresh marinara sauce.

