Middle Creek Greenway in Sevierville opens to public

Middle Creek Greenway sign

A long-awaited section of greenway in Sevierville is finally open to the public.

The Middle Creek Greenway is a 2-mile-long stretch of greenway that allows people to travel form downtown Sevierville all the way to Pigeon Forge. It connects to existing greenways on Veterans Boulevard and Eastgate Road.

The project has been in the works for nearly 20 years. It was originally funded by TDOT in 1998, however, challenges stopped construction and the funding was eventually pulled. The project was revived and work began in 2016 as part of the Phase II Greenway Project.

With the Middle Creek Greenway, the city now has more than ten miles of greenways.

