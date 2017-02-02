MIld weather cancels Special Olympics winter games

Ober Gatlinburg ski slopes reopened Monday (Photo: WBIR)

GATLINBURG - Mild winter weather has forced organizers to cancel the 32nd Special Olympics Tennessee Winter Games, set for next week.

The games are held at Ober Gatlinburg every year, but with forecasted temperatures in the 60's on February 7, it will be difficult to make enough snow to hold the games.

“We are saddened to cancel our Winter Games for both our athletes and for the Gatlinburg community. Over the years, Ober Gatlinburg and the entire Gatlinburg community have embraced our Winter Games and have bent over backwards to make sure our Games are a success. We thank all our Gatlinburg family for their support and look forward to coming back for a great 2018 Winter Games,” said Meg Takahashi, Director of Competitions.

Over 14,000 athletes participate in Special Olympics Tennessee, which provides year-round training and competition opportunities in 19 sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

More than 250 athletes were expected to participate in this year's winter games, which was set to include Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding and Speed Skating.

(© 2017 WBIR)