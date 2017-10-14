134th Air Refueling Wing celebrates 60 years of service

The 134th Air Refueling Wing celebrated 60 years of service at East Tennessee's McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base Saturday afternoon.

At a ceremony, Tennessee National Guard officials cut the ribbon on a new historical park, commemorating the aircraft stationed at the base over the years.

Retired Tennessee airmen were invited to be honored for their service to the 134th. Tim Honeycutt ended his career with the Tennessee Air National Guard as a Chief Master Sergeant. He says the 134th had the best culture of any wing he visited because of a slogan they lived by on the base: "Is your name on the mailbox?"

"So, it became a matter of pride to us that we were going to be the best and we were going to be the best always," says Honeycutt. "And why? Because our name was on the mailbox. We owned this place."

Honeycutt says his favorite aircraft to work on was the KC-135 still flying at the base.

He expects the lifespan of the plane to be nearly 100 years.

