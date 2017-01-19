Service & Sacrifice: Reason for return

Vietnam veteran Frank Vollmer served four years in the Air Force.

Some Vietnam veterans have no desire to ever set foot again in that country. But for others, something is drawing them back.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the change and the improvement and hopefully better conditions for the people,” said Air Force veteran Frank Vollmer. He volunteered for a tour in Vietnam after losing his childhood friend to war.

“I wanted to find out what happened to him, what it was really like,” said Vollmer, now 70, who was fresh out of high school when he joined the military.

He is among a group of more than twenty veterans headed from Tennessee back to Vietnam for the first time since the war ended.

“We’re all going to be supporting each other, every step along the way over there so I feel comfortable continuing with it,” said Vollmer, admitting his hesitation about heading back to Southeast Asia during Tet.

The timing represents a start contrast. Tet is the celebration of the Lunar New Year but it also symbolizes the start of a ferocious attack on US troops across Vietnam in January 1968.

“It’s one thing to go to Vietnam, it’s another thing to go back during what was my hardest time over there,” recalls Vollmer who says he knows close to twenty names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

You can follow that group of veterans on the 10 day journey through our Service & Sacrifice page.

(© 2017 WBIR)