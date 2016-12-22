Service & Sacrifice: Walking Stick Craftsman

Combat Vietnam veteran Steve Newman. Walking stick crafstman.

What started as a gift to members of his unit in Vietnam blossomed into a tribute by one East Tennessee craftsman to military veterans across all branches of service and all generations.

“It’s kind of nice to have somebody say, Here, this is for you, thank you for your service,” said Steve Newman, a combat veteran of the war in Vietnam, describing how he presents his handmade walking sticks to fellow veterans.

“It’s amazing, almost every week or every other week Steve will come with 20 or 30 more,” said Nathan Weinbaum, director of Veterans Affairs/Veterans Service Officer in Blount County. Mr. Weinbaum is a veteran of the Navy and now helps fellow veterans apply for health benefits. His office in Maryville became the place where Mr. Newman takes most of his one-of-a-kind walking sticks to hand out to veterans.

“It really shows our community that people care about our veterans and not just a thank you, a walking stick,” said Mr. Weinbaum.

At his Townsend home in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains and tucked inside a basement studio, wooden poplar saplings hang from the ceilings drying from a finishing coat of polyurethane. Bundles of 10 walking sticks sit in a corner waiting for delivery. The whine of the woodcarver is crafting another creation to add to the batch.

“I got hooked on carving with him and then the sticks really took off,” said Mr. Newman, pointing out his mentor and world famous woodcarver Gene Webb, who stops by to collaborate on certain projects. Mr. Webb has offered guidance about shaping wood while at the same time learning about how the military shapes men.

“I got to learn a lot about him (Mr. Newman) that he didn’t know I learned,” said Mr. Webb with a chuckle.

Mr. Newman spends anywhere from two to three hours on each stick. After cutting and priming downstairs he heads up to add the finishing artwork. His sketches and letters are all originals and done with permanent markers. To say he has a lot of Sharpies is like saying the Smokies have a lot of trees.

“I’m just amazed at what he can do with those Sharpies. He’s done great on the carving but I really like the artwork he does on the sticks,” said Mr. Webb about the walking sticks made by his friend.

Earlier this month, at an impromptu ceremony on his back porch overlooking Townsend, Mr. Newman heard this from a fellow Vietnam veteran who received walking stick number one thousand.

“Like I say, this is one of the greatest honors that I could receive. I thank this gentleman form the bottom of my heart. There are more out there that are more deserving but I thank him very, very much,” said Vietnam veteran John Moore, offering a handshake and later a hug to Mr. Newman.

For more information about the walking stick project contact:

Nathan Weinbaum/Blount County Veterans Service Office

865.273.5760

Monday - Friday / 8am-4:30pm