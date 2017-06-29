Vietnam veterans traveling memorial to head to Knox County

"The Wall That Heals" is a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C. (Photo: WLTX)

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. will be coming to Knox County in October.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett announced the county is bringing "The Wall That Heals" to the community. The traveling memorial is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam memorial wall in Washington D.C and is provided by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

People in East Tennessee will be able to visit the memorial at any time of the day free of charge when it arrives at 6:00 p.m. on October 4 to 4:00 p.m. October 8 at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville.

The memorial provides people with an opportunity to honor the veterans who fought and died in the Vietnam War and see the massive scope of the sacrifices made for the country.

The wall is approximately 250 feet long and is erected like the original memorial in a chevron shape. A mobile education center will also be on site with exhibits to tell the story of the Vietnam War, the wall and the era surrounding the conflict. designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context.

The original memorial holds the names of more than 58,000 Americans killed in Vietnam. There are more than 1,200 from Tennessee. You can read about the 149 veterans from East Tennessee who made the journey to the nation's capitol to visit the wall in 2016 at this link.

© 2017 WBIR.COM